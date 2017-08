Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/24/business/taylor-swift-s-been-dropping-hints-now-it-s-confirmed-she-ll-drop-new-album/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

After dropping hints on social media for weeks, Taylor Swift has announced that her sixth studio album, called "Reputation," will drop November 10. A new single comes out tonight. It’s been three years since Swift’s last album, "1989," a long time in this rapidly changing music industry. How will she fare?

