Harvard University researchers say a review of Exxon Mobil documents show the company misled investors and the public about how much it knew about climate change. That’s already the subject of investigations by the attorneys general in New York and Massachusetts. Their report says that the internal communication between scientists at Exxon Mobile was drastically different than the statements it issued to the public.

