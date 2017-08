Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/23/business/walmart-partners-google-enable-voice-activated-shopping-home/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Walmart has been playing catch up online. Last year it bought the e-commerce site Jet.com. Today the company announced it was partnering with Google to add Walmart items to Google Express and allow voice-ordered purchasing of those items using Google's virtual assistant. Is this another way to challenge Amazon’s dominance of the online market?

