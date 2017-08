Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/23/business/ten-years-after-financial-crisis-feds-say-some-banks-need-break/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Federal Reserve, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Comptroller of the Currency all announced yesterday that they would hold off on implementing a set of regulations on small to medium size banks, sometimes called community banks. The idea is to give these banks some breathing room while regulators come up with new, simpler regulations for them. Is this a good idea?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.