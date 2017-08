Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/23/business/new-york-drivers-could-face-whole-new-set-roadblocks/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

They're calling it the Summer of Hell for transportation in New York City. There have been repairs to Penn Station, causing rerouting of New Jersey Transit and Amtrak trains and meltdowns in the aging subway infrastructure. To raise funds for improvements, New York is considering imposing additional tolls or fees on drivers who want to cross into Manhattan or enter its busiest areas. Has the time come for congestion pricing in New York?

