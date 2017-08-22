Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/22/world/costs-afghanistan-recommitment-hard-quantify/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump has unveiled his new policy for Afghanistan. The president outlined the new plan in a prime-time address Monday night and said he will authorize a small increase in the number of U.S. troops deployed there. The Pentagon will determine the specific numbers. The president didn't set any timetable or deadlines for getting those troops out of Afghanistan, saying that will be determined by conditions on the ground. Which means, 17 years into this war, there's likely still a long way to go.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.