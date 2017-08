Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/22/economy/trump-visits-arizona-where-border-patrol-recruiting-still-stalled/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today the president is in Phoenix, holding a political rally and visiting a town on the border with Mexico. While this administration has pledged to hire 5,000 more border patrol agents, so far that has not improved longstanding recruitment and retention challenges for the agency.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.