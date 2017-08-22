Spectators look skyward during a partial eclipse of the sun on Monday at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, New York. - Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

President Trump announces a change to U.S. military policy in Afghanistan; Cloudflare's CEO Matthew Prince describes why we shouldn't let companies censor their users — right after he censored one of his users; and we take an audio tour of the solar eclipse. Molly Bloom, host of the podcast "Brains On!" answers our Make Me Smart question, and you STILL have questions about bitcoin!

Make sure to start on "The Man in the High Castle" if you want to join our Make Me Smart book club discussion, and send us your questions for our upcoming Explainathon!