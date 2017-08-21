Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/21/economy/mid-day-update/08212017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The U.S., Mexico and Canada are done with their first round of NAFTA talks. One thing the U.S. wants NAFTA to implement: a rule requiring a set percentage of cars' components to come exclusively from the U.S. Canada and Mexico aren't on board with this, and neither are many U.S. automakers. We'll discuss why. Afterwards, we'll talk about the United States' plans to meet with South Korea over a five-year-old free trade agreement, and then look at why the town of Skagway, Alaska may lose its modern-day gold rush: cruise ship tourism.