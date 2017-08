Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/21/economy/afghanistan-what-s-plan-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump will outline his plans for Afghanistan in a national address tonight. The U.S. has poured billions into Afghanistan since 2001. So why is the country’s economy in such bad shape?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.