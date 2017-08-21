Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/21/business/bannon-and-his-backers-eye-cable-tv-breitbart/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Steve Bannon, President Trump's now former chief strategist, is back at Breitbart as the conservative news site's executive chairman. "I'm leaving the White House and going to war for Trump against his opponents," Bannon told Bloomberg News last week. Bannon played a key role in Trump's election victory, and now that he's back at Breitbart, the site is planning a global expansion. No word yet on the specifics, but TV may be in the works. If so, that could get expensive.

