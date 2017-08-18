By Kai Ryssdal
August 18, 2017 | 4:00 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
President Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 2017 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump and Stephen Bannon during the swearing-in of senior staff in the East Room of the White House on January 2017 in Washington, DC. - 
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Rachel Abrams of The New York Times and Cardiff Garcia of FT Alphaville join us to discuss the week's business and economics news. On Friday, Stephen Bannon was pushed out of his role as chief strategist to president Donald Trump. We discuss what the move can mean for the markets. Also, we recap Trump’s stance on the violence in Charlottesville. With Trump alienating corporate America and Republicans admonishing him, can the White House withstand the latest political whiplash thrown its way?

Follow Kai Ryssdal at @kairyssdal