China’s government today unveiled new rules for overseas investments by Chinese businesses. The rules discourage companies from what are called "irrational" acquisitions of assets in industries ranging from real estate to hotels and entertainment. In recent years, China has invested heavily in the U.S. What will the new rules mean for U.S. businesses?

