Déjà vu all over again? A Trump administration official has called a reporter up and had a very candid, shall we say, colorful conversation, which he maybe did, maybe didn't think was on the record. This time, the official was White House chief strategist Steve Bannon who said: "We're at economic war with China." Bannon said he thinks the U.S. is losing. How much truth is there in that? How are economic relations between the U.S. and China?

