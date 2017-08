Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/17/sustainability/us-carbon-emissions-are-down-2005-here-s-why/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Despite a growing fossil fuel export business, the U.S. economy has actually seen its emissions of carbon dioxide fall the last two decades. A new analysis lists the specific reasons, and there are many: more natural gas burned instead of coal, more wind and solar power, more efficient factories and cars. But tomorrow's path to lowering emissions may look very different as new technologies come online and more things run on green electricity.

