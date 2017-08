Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/17/economy/new-research-shows-financial-crises-weigh-younger-investors/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Some new research out today by the Wells Fargo Investment Institute points to some significant differences in investment behavior between generations. For Gen Xers and millennials, the looming specter of the financial crisis is causing them to be more conservative with their portfolios.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.