Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/16/business/today-target-reports-more-bad-news-retail-sector/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

This morning, we'll hear from discount retailer Target on how it performed in the second quarter of the year. Last month, Target raised its guidance on sales at stores open at least a year. Analysts will be watching to see how its digital sales perform against big rivals like Amazon, which present ever increasing threats.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.