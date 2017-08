Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/16/business/apple-invest-1-billion-original-programming/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Three big words in tech news today: original video content. Apple is reportedly making a big push into the business with a $1 billion plan to stream its own shows on its Apple TV and Apple Music platforms. The tech giant joins an increasingly crowded field, competing with the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, not to mention traditional cable channels like HBO.

