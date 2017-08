President Donald Trump meets with CEO of General Motors Mary Barra and other auto industry leaders on January 24, 2017 in Washington, DC. - Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/15/business/corner-office-marketplace/seriously-though-why-arent-there-more-female-ceos/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The number of female CEOs may be higher today than it was 10 years ago, but it's still not great. And in the last couple of months, some high-profile female CEOs have been forced out of their jobs. Julie Creswell at the New York Times and Jena McGregor at the Washington Post have both written about why corporate America has been so slow to hire women for C-suite positions and what happens once women get to those positions.

Subscribe to the Corner Office podcast on Apple Podcasts.