Bank of America plans to launch a new premium rewards credit card next month. The bank is entering a crowded field of similar products from American Express and Chase, whose Sapphire Reserve card made headlines for its initial 100,000-point sign-up bonus and $450 annual fee. As a result, banks are changing the way they try to lure new customers.

