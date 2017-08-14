Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/14/economy/negotiators-get-ready-nafta-talks-how-hard-will-it-be/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Think about the hardest negotiation you’ve ever done — maybe over a salary or buying a house. Maybe some big deal at work. Those are like the simplest kiddie-puzzles compared with the 5,000 piece jigsaw that is a trade negotiation. Then, imagine you had to start all over once it was done, and maybe add in a few extra pieces this time around. Trade negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada will meet in Washington, D.C., this week to begin trying to update the North American Free Trade Agreement. Former trade negotiators let us in on the process.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.