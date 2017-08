Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/14/economy/mid-day-update/08142017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called Saturday's deadly car attack in Charlottesville an act of domestic terrorism. On today's show, we'll chat with Faiza Patel from NYU's Brennan Center for Justice about how the government tries to combat violent extremism. Afterwards, we'll discuss Uruguay's attempt to draft a measure that would provide transgender people with reparations.