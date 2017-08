Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/11/economy/mid-day-update/08112017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump said his administration is preparing to declare the epidemic of opioid abuse a national emergency. On today's show, we'll look at how resources might be distributed toward combating the issue. Afterwards, we'll look at fears in Britain over a free trade agreement between the U.S. and the U.K. Some say the influx of American food products will lead to lower food standards in the country.