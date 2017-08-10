Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/10/world/north-korea-us-tensions-raise-fears-global-economy/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Relations between the U.S. and North Korea have seldom been more strained. President Trump has threatened to bring, “fire and fury like the world has never seen,” if North Korea continues to threaten the U.S. with military action. Pyongyang responded by saying it’s considering an attack on the U.S. territory of Guam. If it came to military conflict, the biggest cost would be in terms of human lives, but the global economy would take a hit too.

