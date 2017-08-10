Immigrant services staffer Lorely Peche (C), speaks with immigrant parents fearing deportation on March 25, 2017 in Stamford, Connecticut. - John Moore/Getty Images

President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise to ramp up immigration enforcement.

From February through June, an average of 13,085 undocumented immigrants were arrested each month, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. That compares to an average of 9,134 arrests per month during the last three months of 2016.

The economic ripple effects of arrests – and eventual deportations – are wide-ranging. But one little noticed consequence is their effect on the housing market.

Research shows that deportations lead to higher rates of foreclosure among Latino communities. That’s because the loss of an income for families – especially if it is the breadwinner who is detained – can make it harder for remaining family members to make mortgage payments.

That reality is what spurred Maria, an undocumented immigrant who runs a Quinceañera shop in Los Angeles, to recently transfer the title of her house to her 22-year-old daughter, a U.S. citizen.

“I refinanced it and took the money because if they come up and deport us, we have that money put away,” Maria said in Spanish. “It’s with my daughter.”

Maria, who didn’t want her last name used to protect her safety, has owned a home in California for more than 20 years.

She and her husband scraped together $2,000 for the down payment and have since remodeled it over the years. The thought of losing the house because of a deportation, she said, is terrifying.