Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/10/business/why-your-next-landlord-might-be-based-wall-street/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Two of the country’s largest institutional landlords are joining forces. Starwood Waypoint Homes and Blackstone’s Invitation Homes are merging, becoming a mega landlord with 82,000 homes in metropolitan areas across the country. The merger tells us a lot about the housing and single-family home rental markets.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.