Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/10/business/do-tax-incentives-pay-off-states-wooing-employers/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Last month President Trump announced a deal with Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Foxconn to bring as many as 13,000 jobs to southeastern Wisconsin in exchange for $3 billion in tax breaks. Now legislative analysts are projecting the state won't break even on that investment for more than 25 years. These sorts of mega-incentives to lure employers have been on the rise in many states since the recession. But do these deals really pay off for local economies?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.