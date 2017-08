Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/09/economy/mid-day-update/08092017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

With threats flying between the U.S. and North Korea, the Eurasia Group's Ian Bremmer joins us to examine diplomatic ties between the two countries. One of his takeaways? We might actually be able to make progress thanks to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Next, we'll look at Walt Disney's decision to part ways with Netflix, and then talk about payment processor Vantiv's $10 billion merger with Worldpay.