You may have heard about Disney's announcement that it's going to launch its own streaming service. The company is ending a deal with Netflix and says it wants more control over its destiny. And as for cable, that service that "cord cutters" and "cord nevers" spurn, is another streaming service a problem for them? Maybe not, since cable companies no longer just sell cable TV service. Their real growth is in selling households broadband internet.

