The White House has until next week to finish reviewing a federal climate report, but someone leaked a draft to the New York Times, possibly out of fear the Trump administration would sit on it. The report states definitively that climate change is happening, that humans are causing it and that there will be dire consequences for the U.S. Among the report’s findings are these economic tidbits: Fighting climate change doesn’t have to mean curbing growth, and economic expansion and carbon emissions have already been “de-coupling.”

