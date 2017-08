Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/08/life/president-trump-renews-commitment-no-new-policies-toward-opioid-crisis/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump this afternoon acknowledged the epidemic of opioid abuse in the U.S., but took no action on a report by a commission he created to study the crisis. That report urged the president to declare a national emergency to combat the health crisis. In a briefing with his top officials, Trump said there is no choice but to defeat the opioid epidemic, but offered no new policies to address the problem.

