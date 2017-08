Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/08/economy/mid-day-update/08082017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Google has fired an engineer who sent around an internal memo criticizing the company's diversity initiatives. On today's show, we'll talk about the role the First Amendment plays when it comes to what you can say publicly. Afterwards, we'll discuss Nebraska's increasing reliance on coal — despite the rest of America's move away from it.