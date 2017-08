Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/08/business/netflix-or-cable-why-not-both/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The nation’s third-biggest cable company, Charter Communications, has a new feature for its subscribers: access to Netflix. More than half of the leading cable and subscription TV companies now offer Netflix. It wasn’t too long ago these forces were fierce rivals. So what’s behind the business of partnering instead?

