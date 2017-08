Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/08/business/lottery-wins-bottom-line-depends-where-you-are/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

It’s that time again when lottery jackpots are big enough that even non-regulars are daydreaming about what they might do with the windfall. The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $300 million. You know, of course that if you win, you’ll have to pay big federal income taxes. But state income taxes on lottery wins are all over the map.

