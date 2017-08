Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/07/world/world-bank-offers-lifeline-developing-countries-hit-catastrophes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The World Bank has just issued $360 million in so-called "catastrophe bonds" in collaboration with Mexico. Global investors snapped up the bonds — the first issued directly by the World Bank — which will help Mexico cover emergency relief costs in the event of a major hurricane or earthquake, should one hit.