Over the weekend, the U.N. Security Council unanimously approved a new round of sanctions against North Korea. The sanctions could shave a billion dollars off the country's annual export revenue, essentially cutting it by a third. This is in response to North Korea's recent tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles, which broke existing international sanctions. Is there any chance these new sanctions will be different?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.