Tesla has installed its first solar roofs on the homes of some of its company executives. Instead of large panels, these roofs use tiles that look virtually indistinguishable from regular roofs. Solar power that looks nice and protects your home? Sounds like an idea that could sell itself. At least, that’s what Tesla’s counting on.

