Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/04/world/why-it-s-troubling-most-vibrant-part-job-market-food-and-beverage-services/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Today’s jobs report was unexpectedly good: The economy added 209,000 jobs in July. But a deeper dig into the data shows that one of the fastest-growing parts of the job market is the one that pays the least. And that may be one reason why wages are ticking up so slowly.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.