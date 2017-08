Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/04/world/toyota-and-mazda-team-open-us-plant/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Toyota and Mazda are planning to build a $1.6 billion plant in the U.S. in the next few years. Toyota's worth about 20 times what Mazda is, so it's unclear what Toyota is getting from the partnership, but the new plant is rumored to produce electric vehicles.

