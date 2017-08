Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/04/business/hassle-free-returns-apply-all-sellers-amazon-s-site-october/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Amazon announced this week that it’s going to apply its hassle-free returns policy to all items purchased on the website from October. That’s good news for consumers, but it’s a new burden for some third-party Amazon sellers, who, until now, could have policies of their own.

