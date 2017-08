Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/life/trump-backs-immigration-plan-favoring-skills-over-family-ties/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Donald Trump is getting behind a legislative proposal that would dramatically scale back legal immigration to the U.S. According to projection models cited by the bill's sponsors, Republican Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, immigration would be slashed 41 percent in the first year. The plan would prioritize merit and skills over family ties in the process for obtaining legal permanent residency.

