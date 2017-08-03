Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/economy/economists-think-immigration-boosts-growth-so-why-does-trump-want-cut-it/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

President Trump threw his weight behind a massive change to U.S. immigration policy this week, supporting a proposal that would cut legal immigration to the U.S. in half during the next decade. The bill would limit the ability of legal residents and American citizens to bring family members to the country in favor of highly skilled workers. But the plan is being touted at the same time the economy looks to be pretty near full employment and as the Trump administration tries to spur overall economic growth.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.