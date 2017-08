Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/business/goodbye-cable-hello-youtube-kids-move-online-so-does-mattel-s-ad-dollars/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Toymaker Mattel wants to get kids’ attention, and it’s going online to do it. The company announced this week it will spend at least $10 million on advertising this year on Google’s YouTube Kids platform. It’s the company’s biggest ad buy online to date.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.