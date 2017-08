Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/business/fedex-says-it-won-t-add-surcharges-regular-holiday-period-packages-unlike-rival/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The weather outside may be sweltering, so it might seem an odd time to be thinking about the holiday season, but that's exactly what shippers are doing. Today FedEx announced it won't be adding holiday surcharges to regular packages it delivers over that period. That’s significant, because in June, UPS announced it will add an extra 27 cents to all of its ground-transported packages. How is FedEx able to do this?

