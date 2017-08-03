Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/03/business/ex-im-bank-sparks-fight-over-role-and-leader/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

There’s a sharp division in the Republican Party between libertarians, who believe in free markets without government interference, and more mainline, pro-business Republicans, who want the government to intervene in markets to help U.S. businesses. The latest example of this? The Export-Import Bank, which provides loans to foreign businesses or governments so they can buy U.S. products. The man President Trump has chosen to lead the bank also wants to kill it off. His nomination has been called the latest front in the Republican Party's civil war.

