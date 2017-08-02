Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/02/tech/corner-office-marketplace/how-boingo-ceo-gives-you-free-wifi/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

When David Hagan started at Boingo in 2001, the iPhone didn't exist, laptops didn't come with Wi-Fi chips and Boingo's airport Wi-Fi subscription fee was $74.95 a month. Today, the Wi-Fi company's networks are used by more than a billion people, and those users almost always expect that service to be free. Hagan talked to Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal about how Boingo figured out how to make money from free Wi-Fi, how the iPhone changed the industry and what he means when he says technology of the future will be "distributed within us."

