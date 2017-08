Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/02/economy/while-dow-spikes-dollar-falls/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit 22,000 for the first time today, thanks in part to strong corporate profits. But while all eyes are on the Dow, less attention is being paid to another measure of the U.S. economy: the strength of the dollar. The greenback has dropped 10 percent since January. Why? And what impact does that have on the economy?

