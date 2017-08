Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/02/economy/mid-day-update/08022017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

In early trading, the Dow Jones crossed 22,000 for the first time. Despite all of the negative headlines coming out of Washington, the stock market continues to perform well. Susan Schmidt from Westwood explains what's fueling investors' optimism. Afterwards, we'll look at why pharmaceutical companies are starting to abandon generic drugs.