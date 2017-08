Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/02/business/do-you-want-deal-groupon-and-grubhub-are-teaming/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The e-marketing website Groupon has announced it’s partnering with food delivery service Grubhub. The move means it can now target deals to a whole new customer base. What will this mean for the quickly growing food delivery industry?

