Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/08/01/economy/mid-day-update/08012017-mdu/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The big push to repeal Obamacare fell apart last week, but the White House isn't backing down. As soon as today, President Donald Trump may make a decision that could lead to a major hike in monthly health insurance premiums. We'll look at by how much and just how many Americans could be affected. Afterwards, we'll discuss Walmart's ambitious plan to cut greenhouse gases, and then talk about a decline in the price of eggs — which is good news for you, but bad news for U.S. poultry farmers.